Emmerdale | Jamie Tate was shocked when Andrea found out about the Belle affair

As if things weren’t complicated enough in Emmerdale at the time of the battle between Jamie and Andrea Tate over Millie’s arrest, the additional wrinkle in his relationship with Belle Dingle threatens to make it worse.

Luckily for her, Andrea is completely in the dark that something is going on between them – so far.

The two have been keeping it a secret for some time, and considering the need to make Andrea think that everything will improve between them, cheating has turned out to be far more murderous and complicated than it could have been – she even slept with Andrea just hours after kissing her new flame!

Andrea discovers the news heartbreakingly when she puts the two together and hears something that is devastating her.

Belle, for her part, is initially trying to do the right thing for everyone involved.

After spending time with Millie’s babysitting, Andrea’s request begins to cause no less serious harm – how can she sit down and be a part of the destruction of this family?

He quickly informs Jami of his worries and concludes with a gift that he could try his marriage again on behalf of Millie, leaving their future behind.

Not surprisingly, it doesn’t last and the two soon get into a deep conversation.

After a conversation with Nate about the affair, Belle and Jamie meet and both admit that their feelings for each other are deeper than just a simple affair; they love each other and want to be together.

What they don’t realize, however, is that someone who hides a tree hidden from a tree hears the conversation: Andrea.

The frightened mother decides to delay reacting to what she has learned and continues to pretend that everything is fine the next time she sees Jamie.

Secretly, but he has already begun to promote his revenge, Kim Tate’s style.

A woman in grief trusts Leyla and tells her everything she knows, taking her friend to advise her that she should really think about whether she wants to fight for the marriage or divorce her at all.

But if revenge is on Andrea’s mind, could Millie end up being a pawn in a game that gets disgusting?

