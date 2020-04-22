Emmerdale alludes to Cain Dingle’s way out of Malone’s enmity

To say that Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Detective Malone cannot see eye to eye would be a little underestimated.

The two don’t go at all, and we see that Malone is ready to go to some extreme lengths to make sure his enemy isn’t around to disturb him again – lengths that could see a long-term character, (We can’t believe it’s past 20 years!) there is a long stretch behind bars.

And he may not be the only one.

For Cain, he never expected things to reach the same level as they did, and there has already been a lot of damage to this particular hatred.

Malone murdered the ox, made it clear to him that Cain’s family was not safe, and he made the garage a real mess.

He is a man who is not threatened, and Cain may realize that he is in serious trouble.

The drama unfolds when Will, who has worked at Malone for a while, is told another job he has to do, and it makes him forget the concert Lucas should perform at.

To add to Will’s concerns about doing a new job, he’s on the verge of finding out that this particular job is solo.

It soon becomes clear that this is not just another shipment of drugs, but much larger than Will has seen before – just turn off the alarm clocks when he sees it.

He soon realizes that something is wrong, and then makes a connection that both Cain and Billy have been set as a lure for the police so that he can repay it.

Panicking, he desperately tries to get in touch with both of them to warn them that they have been created, but can he talk to them in time? Or has Malonel managed to completely unleash the disappointments of Cain and Billy?

