Eminem makes surprise appear at Oscars with a special version of “Lose Yourself”

Eighteen years after winning an Oscar, Eminem finally performed during the award ceremony.

The 47-year-old rapper surprisingly appeared on Sunday evening to perform his Oscar-winning song ‘Lose Yourself’ 18 years after it had received him the Academy Award.

Eminem’s performance came after Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a segment that gave a glimpse of some of the most iconic winners of the best original song. When the editing ended, a scene from Eminem’s 8 Mile was shown, which then quickly cut to the stage where a rising platform revealed the rapper and a live orchestral band.

While most of the nominees perform their songs on stage, Eminem decided to complete the 2003 ceremony. At the time, he was dozing at his home in Michigan with the TV tuned to cartoons for his daughter Hailie, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The same publication reported that he decided to skip the Oscars because it was “not his kind of performance”. This resulted in Barbra Streisand awarding the prize for “Lose Yourself” to co-writer Luis Resto, who accepted it on both behalf.

“Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me @ theacademy. I’m sorry I took 18 years to come here, “wrote the rapper on Instagram, along with a clip from Streisand who announced his Oscar win and Resto accepted the prize.

The audience’s reactions to the surprising performance of Eminem varied from confusion to ecstatic head-bobbing and long singing during the performance. The rapper also received a standing ovation for his performance, a secret that the Oscar producers kept hidden from everyone.