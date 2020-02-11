Eminem explains his achievements at Oscars and reveals why he did not attend the prize-giving ceremony in 2003

Eminem takes away the confusion about his surprising Oscars performance on Sunday, February 9, 18 years after he won the Academy Award for the best original song for the national anthem of 8 Miles ‘Lose Yourself’.

In 2003, Eminem was not present at the award ceremony to accept the prize or perform “Lose Yourself”, but when the opportunity arose to play this year’s Oscars stage, the rapper decided it was his time to to go on stage.

“I actually thought it might be cool because I couldn’t do it at the time. At the time I never thought I had a chance to win, and we just had ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammy’s with the Roots performed a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea, “he told Variety on Monday, February 10.” And also, at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel that such a program would understand me. “

Eminem told the publication that he remembers that he was also “confused” about why he was nominated for an Oscar in the first place, and was shocked that he had won, but was not disappointed that he was not in the audience used to be. What the rapper was doing that night, he said, “I think I just got home with my daughter – and I didn’t watch it either. At that time, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so [I slept] ]. “

The performance of the rapper came after Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a segment that gave a glimpse of some of the most iconic winners of the best original song. When the editing ended, a scene from Eminem’s 8 Mile was shown, which then quickly cut to the stage where a rising platform revealed the rapper and a live orchestral band.

The audience’s reactions to the surprising performance varied from confusion to ecstatic headbobing and long singing during the performance. The rapper also received a standing ovation for his performance, a secret that the Oscar producers kept hidden from everyone. About why they kept the show secret, Eminem said: ‘I don’t know, I think it was an [the Oscars] idea or [old manager Paul Rosenberg] and [his publicist Dennis Dennehy] idea before they brought it to me. It was presented to me that way and I said, “Oh, that’s pretty dope, not even to announce it.”