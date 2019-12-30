Emily Ratajkowski wears diamond necklace for her dog, Colombo

Loading...

Emily Ratajkowski really loves her dog.

The 28-year-old model frequently posts photos of her Colombo rescue puppy on Instagram and has found a new way to pay tribute to her when she is not walking the dog throughout New York City.

She glanced at the necklace with the LaJoux diamond-encrusted nameplate with her hairy friend's name italicized on Instagram. In the snapshot, she wears nothing but a white lace bra.

The design, which is fully customizable and starts at around $ 1,000, is a favorite of celebrities; Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid have worn the design with their own names around the neck. Khloé Kardashian also has a necklace with the name of daughter True Thompson in diamonds.

The new addition to Ratajkowski's jewelry box is not his first accessory dedicated to Colombo; In August, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard gave him a portrait pendant with a picture of the couple with their dog surrounded by diamonds for their birthday, as well as an "S" pendant for their name and an "R" for their famous last name.

The Colombo necklace with embedded diamonds returned Emily Ratajkowski $ 1,351.76, according to the brand. Courtesy of LaJoux Jewelry

