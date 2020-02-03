Emily Hampshire on Life Before Schitt’s Creek

Imagine Schitt’s Creek without Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd. The Canadian actress was made practical for the role, flawless portrayal of the plaid-bearing, always sarcastic motel attendant clerk became co-owner with apparent ease, and yet Hampshire almost shied away from audition.

“My pre-SCHITT life was sh * t – like, spelled correctly. ”

A storm of setbacks came together and rained down on Hampshire the year prior to its major mainstream break Schitt’s Creek. Her new agent in Los Angeles dropped her, she went through a divorce, she only had $ 800 in the bank, she was about to move into her friend’s walk-in closet, and although she had been acting for 12 years, she had not performed a single performance in a year. Oh, and to top it off, her body broke out in hives every time she walked into an audition room.

“My pre-SCHITT life was sh * t-like, spelled correctly, “Hampshire POPSUGAR told an interview about her commercials about Tide Power PODS Super Bowl. After trying to convince her Canadian agent to let her submit a recorded audition for Schitt’s Creek due to her hives outbreaks, she reluctantly delivered her best Stevie performance personally to the co-creator Dan Levy of the show – although she herself knows nothing about it. “I really had no memory of my audition,” she told me, adding that Levy likes to share the story on press trips.

“I went in and I did the audition, and he says it was great, but then I sat down on the couch where they were sitting, lift my shirt over my head and hide my head in my shirt, and rock back and forward , “she said. Although Levy later told her it was “charming,” he added that “most people don’t do that” because “actors there don’t.”

“I think it’s ironic that a show is called Schitt’s Creek is the show that really changed my life for the better. ”

Shirt-lifted-over-head situations aside, Hampshire landed the role, and a glorious six-season-long stint followed at the wildly entertaining sitcom. “I think it’s ironic that a show is called Schitt’s Creek is the show that really changed my life for the better, “Hampshire said. Being recognized by fans in public has certainly been a sensation, but she knows that her energetic reactions are a dead giveaway that she is quite different from Stevie IRL.” When fans come to me and call me Stevie and they get excited, I get a lot more excited, and then it drives them a little crazy, because they realize, “Oh my God, you’re not Stevie,” she admitted. .

Hampshire can grab Stevie’s signature deadpan line delivery in every episode, but retaining the character on the set was always a bit of a struggle thanks to Chris Elliott, who plays Roland Schitt in the series. Being the undisputed class clown of the close knit Schitt’s Creek cast, Elliott was in the habit of repeating the same daddy joke while filming scenes. “They would say,” Rolling, “and he is like,” Roland? They say my name. “But imagine six years of (that) every time they say” Rolling. “Or when we’re on a set, he just eats all the food, but in a disgusting way,” Hampshire recalled.

On the subject of cracking jokes on the set, Hampshire told me that there was a certain scene that she could do nothing about but during filming. Do you remember the seventh episode of the fifth season in which Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) has the impression that Ted Mullens’ mother touches him? He eloquently refers to her perceived progress as a “whisper of desire,” which he spoke aloud alongside Stevie, by placing a clear emphasis on the “wh” sound in “whisper.” Stevie later mocked Johnny by repeating the sentence again, and that kept making Hampshire cool again and again because the expression was just so absurd.

Image source: pop TV via GIPHY

Despite the abundance of behind-the-scenes shenanigans, the Schitt’s Creek cast managed to deliver six quotable, laugh-aloud-funny seasons over the course of six years, a balance between humor and genuine character growth. “I think it’s great that the show is not trying to give lessons, but only by example,” Hampshire said. “I think it just flows. It doesn’t sacrifice humor for its heart. It just doesn’t do things just to be funny, and it will be sincere and have a huge heart and be edgy and funny. And that’s a hard thing to do. “

“I think everyone would like to live in a place like Schitt’s Creek.”

According to the 38-year-old actress, the legacy of the show will last a lifetime. “Dan (Levy) had a mandate from the start that there would be no homophobia on it Schitt’s Creek“And you would never have the city or people as the perpetrator of the joke,” she said. I think that’s actually what made the show more popular in less amazing American political times, because I think everyone has a place like Schitt’s Creek to live. . . when we go to our shows, and the DMs we get from people (about) how the show has influenced them, it always becomes ‘love is love’. That is the takeaway and I think it has done better than anything I have ever seen. “

Image source: pop TV