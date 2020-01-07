Emilia Clarke skipped the Golden Globes for a very understandable reason

Loading...

The 2020 awards season has officially started. The year started in style as the stars gathered in Los Angeles, California for the Golden Globes, and there were many memorable moments – from the brilliant reaction of Tom Hanks to the hot monologue of Ricky Gervais to the speech of passionate acceptance of Michelle Williams on abortion rights.

Everyone also hoped for a Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt meeting, but when he told reporters they were good friends, they weren’t together. Sad. However, she had a priceless reaction to her ex-husband’s joke about dating.

But there was one notoriously absent celebrity: Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones star has decided to skip the annual ceremony, and the reason why this is completely understandable.

His co-star Kit Harington graced the red carpet with his wife and GoT actress Rose Leslie. Although he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series for his performance as Jon Snow, none of the other actors in the series were selected for an award.

That, coupled with the fact that Emilia was not presenting, probably explains why she decided to skip the Golden Globes this year, and that makes perfect sense. Because, let’s face it, January is JOMO month – and that also applies to stars.

It is not known how she spent her evening, but after a busy 2019 year, we would not blame her if she was folded up on the sofa with a cup of tea instead of spending hours relaxing for the ceremony.

Not only did she say goodbye to her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen after eight seasons, she also starred in the lovely Christmas Christmas comedy last Christmas and announced that she would perform in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull later this year.

Will she be on the red carpet at one of the other awards this year? We will have to wait and see.