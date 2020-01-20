Emilee Cherry returns to Australia at NZ Sevens

“We have a really hard pool and now with the new format it will be difficult to get through our pool,” said Cherry.

“The first day is Brazil, Russia and then on the second day we have to defeat the USA to reach the semi-finals.”

“You don’t want to leave it to the pros and cons, you want to get these three wins and it gives you confidence in the semi-finals if you have a good throw. It’s a different format when you see these two games (on the first day) it’s like a quarter-finals of the third game. It’s going to be a really tough day. “

The reigning Olympic champions bubble down with three legs in the expanded eight-leg series 2019/20. Two silver medals take second place in the overall standings.

New Zealand’s Black Ferns lead two gold and one bronze titles, and the United States are two points behind Australia with one gold and one bronze title, making the conflict between nations in Hamilton on Sunday even more exciting.

The Australian women are the first to admit that they have been inconsistent this season and need to iron out their problems on day two.

Emilee Cherry returns this weekend after becoming a mother and rebuilding her body. Credit: Louise Kennerley

“I think we saw a bit of inconsistency from day one to day two,” said Cherry. “We have a very young squad at the moment, some girls have been asked to get involved and to play some really big minutes.

“I think you will really feel the benefit of these girls now at the end of the season. Whether they are starting out or going off the bench, they have more experience now and we can hopefully build on the day one and not the top, then day will come two where we can really give the final crack. “

Coach John Manenti and his team in Hamilton struck a balance between youth and experience. These included the 2019/20 debutants, Madison Ashby and Faith Nathan, and the relatively new players Sariah Paki and Emma Sykes.

On the other side is Cherry, a veteran of the triumphant Australian Rio 2016 campaign, who is returning from a long absence due to injuries and the birth of her first child. With 29 tournament caps, she will join Rio stars Emma Tonegato, Sharni Williams, Ellia Green and Alicia Lucas (née Quirk).

Australia: Rhiannon Byers, Sharni Williams, Sariah Paki, Cassandra Staples, Emma Tonegato, Demi Hayes, Dominique Du Toit, Emma Sykes, Alicia Lucas, Emilee Cherry, Ellia Green, Faith Nathan.

