Emil Bemstrom from Blue Jackets - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch relieved the time off the ice

Emil Bemstrom sat in the Nationwide Arena press box for almost a month, watching the game on ice and realizing where his game was missing – before a rib injury pushed him out of the lineup – and where his game had to be when he returned.

The Swedish attacker re-entered the lineup in Los Angeles on January 6 and felt better prepared for the pace and talent of the NHL than at the start of the season. He didn’t analyze the game in the smallest of spaces. Rather, he tried to simplify it and relieve unnecessary internal pressure.

“You see the game from a completely different perspective,” said Bemström. “I learned a lot up there (watching), I think. Just play, play as a team. That’s how we won games.”

Bemstrom scored a Powerplay goal against Vegas Golden Knight goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday after his return. The shot, perfectly placed in the top right corner, was the target the players and coaches were looking for, not just Bemstrom.

“Everyone here knows they have a good shot,” said striker Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Bemstrom knew nothing but success during his junior and professional career in Sweden, and many expected that this would have some effect on the NHL. The low production of four goals and six assists in 32 games was a new scenario for Bemstrom.

It’s not as if Bemstrom didn’t get a chance. Those who saw him play in Sweden knew about his shot, but he missed the net with a good appearance. He also had trouble keeping pucks in the offensive zone.

Bemstrom said he was under pressure, including some that he had put on himself. Taking the time to watch the game and be in a dressing room that got together and somehow found a way back into the playoffs loosens him up.

“The team has developed very well in my absence, so it is so easy to come back,” said Bemstrom. “The group was so much closer.”

The jackets were 11 points from the last playoff spot when Bemstrom moved to the injured reserve on December 7 due to a hit by striker Brian Boyle from Florida. When he came back they were through a 12 point streak. He said he hadn’t felt any additional pressure. He was just trying to get back to his game quickly by doing some unusual things.

“The first games where I just wanted to get a little crazy,” said Bemstrom.

Coach John Tortorella said it is imperative that everyone contribute aggressively, not just players like Bemstrom who will be removed from the injury list in the coming weeks.

Regarding the 20-year-old, Tortorella gives him the opportunity to score in the power game and tries to get him into a position with more points.

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve worked with him on is protecting pucks, sticking to pucks,” said Tortorella.

Foligno’s struggles

The jackets need contributions from everyone with strikers Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Josh Anderson and Alexandre Texier about the injured reserve.

Nick Foligno is in no way a scorer, but the captain has four goals in 43 games, none since November 29. Tortorella said Foligno filled a gap in other places, such as the penalty for Atkinson, but there’s no question that it’s not enough.

“We need more from Nick,” said Tortorella. “He knows and tries to do other things. I think he’s been doing better ball possession games lately, we’re keeping the puck. “

mind games

What Tortorella likes about the way the Blue Jackets play is that they play like a team.

That could mean many things, but Tortorella believes it has to do with blocking, checking, and playing wisely in the offensive zone.

What made his team play this way is another question, although Tortorella outlined his view of the mental side of the game and why he doesn’t think injuries have an overwhelming impact on a team’s game.

“I think my job is to take the athlete to a place where he doesn’t feel comfortable,” he said. “Then you test her mind. It’s just a fascinating topic for me. How hard are you driving boys and can they take it? Are you ready to find a way to shake your finger and say you won’t hit me? Here you want to reach the mental state. “

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25