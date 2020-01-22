EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) – It is always possible for law enforcement officers to encounter dangerous situations on duty. It is therefore important that they have the correct safety equipment.

This includes wearing a bulletproof vest. And Emerson Police Department officials have just gotten their hands on a new bulletproof vest thanks to a group that works to keep officials safe.

Emerson police received the new vest thanks to funding from the League Association of Risk Management.

LARM offers funds for the purchase of bulletproof vests for police departments of LARM members.

Charles Chinn, chief of police at Emerson, applied to the LARM armament program to receive funding for an approved vest.

LARM provided $ 700 for the vest and presented it to Chief Chinn when she arrived at the station.

“We know that many communities do not have the means to pay a bulletproof vest for their officers. We want to help protect the officers by providing them with a vest,” said Dave Bos, Loss Control Manager by LARM.

A prerequisite for the granting of funds for the armaments program is that the LARM member police prove that their patrol officers have a prescribed wearing policy.

According to LARM, 11 police stations across Nebraska have applied and will receive bulletproof vests as part of the LARM armament program.