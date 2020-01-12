Emergency warning about 'incident' at the Ontario Pickering nuclear power plant was sent incorrectly

TORONTO (NEWS 1130) – An emergency warning of an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario was apparently wrongly sent.

A statement from the Premier’s office says that “human error” during a training exercise is to blame for the province-wide warning sent Sunday morning.

The warning, sent around 7:23 a.m., said an incident had been reported to the power plant, but that “there was NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.”

“People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station do NOT need to take protective measures at this time,” the warning said.

Just after 8 o’clock in the morning, Ontario Power Generation issued a tweet with the message ‘was sent wrongly’.

“There is no danger to the public or the environment.”

The Durham regional police confirmed to CityNews that the warning was being wrongly sent, that there was no incident they knew about in the area, but could not provide further details about what would have caused the warning in the first place.

A provincial alarm that admitted that the previous alarm was an error was eventually sent around 9:11 am, but it did not provide further details about why the first alarm was sent.

Prime Minister Doug Ford’s office said it worked to find out what happened and that more details would be released later today.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan was one of many who called for a full investigation into the incident.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined Ryan and called for a full investigation and said there are “too many unanswered questions.”

“I know that many residents of @CityOfToronto – especially those who live near Pickering – are unnecessarily alarmed by this warning.”

Pickering is the oldest nuclear station in Ontario and has been in operation since 1971. It was planned to be decommissioned this year, but the former liberal government – and the current Ford government – have agreed to keep it open until 2024. The decommissioning will begin in 2028.

It has experienced several previous incidents. In 2011, according to local authorities, a failure of the pump seal caused the spill of more than 73,000 liters of demineralized water in Lake Ontario, but without significant risks to public health.

In 1994 the installation was automatically switched off after a defective valve had caused 132 tonnes of heavy water. It was the first time that a Canadian nuclear reactor had to use the emergency cooling system to prevent fuel overheating,

OPG has six CANDU reactors, generates 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity and is responsible for 4,500 jobs throughout the region.

Files from The Canadian Press are used in this report