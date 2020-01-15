Emergency services that deal with cold weather conditions paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Olsen said it is a challenge to work with equipment that can freeze quickly, or with water that quickly turns into ice. This can make the work of firefighters all the more tiring.

“If that water stays in place for a while, it can freeze,” he said.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs with Parkland Ambulance, said that local paramedics respond to cold-related calls for freezing and hypothermia.

Karasiuk explained that they ensure that staff are reminded to prepare for the circumstances. A challenge for employees is to transport patients from their warm home to the ambulance who is waiting outside in the cold.

“Our crews do our utmost to ensure that our patients are bundled warm and add as many extra layers as we can,” he said.

The colder conditions cause paramedics to look for warmer locations to work on a patient.

Karasiuk reminds the public to keep an eye on everyone who is in medical need because of the disorders. He said that there have been no major injuries this year, but it would stay that way.

“If you see them at a cash machine or bus stop at midnight and you know very well that the bank is closed and there are no buses, call 911,” he said.

