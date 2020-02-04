Emergency goalie was on standby for both parties in Battle of Alberta

Colin Cooper was suddenly the backup.

For both teams.

Saturday’s historic goalkeeper battle in the Battle of Alberta sent the 25-year-old – perched in the Saddledome’s press box as the emergency net-lesser – in scramble mode, rushing to the parking lot to pick up his pads.

“My family is a big fan of Flames, so they were all excited and thought,” Oh, this can be the game you’re playing, and it’s such a huge game! “, Cooper said, reliving the moment.” But then they said, “Oh, what if you have to enter Edmonton?” It’s funny, all the scenarios that people are going to text you.

“You just try to stay calm, but at the same time enjoy the moment. You’re almost in the NHL dream, so it’s a pretty surreal feeling.”

There is an emergency backup keeper with every NHL game – an amateur who is available to both teams in the event of an injury, illness, etc., for their two regular customers.

Cooper, who provided the rope for the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL and then at university level for the Mount Royal Cougars, is currently available on demand on all Flames home dates.

Saturday’s scrap between Cam Talbot and Mike Smith – believe it or not, the first goal fight in all years of bloodshed between the Flames and Oilers – got everyone up.

Cooper, unlike that in a sold-out audience, could not return to his pillow afterwards.

“It was pretty similar to every other night – just excited for the Battle of Alberta,” Cooper said. “I’m usually with (Michael) Stone when he’s not in the line-up, so we were chatting before the game, just thinking it would probably be more of a skill game and rather thinking:” Yes, I don’t think much rough things will happen. ”Of course, that was wrong.

“As soon as the fight starts, my heartbeat starts running because I knew a bit that as soon as a goalkeeper fights, they are ready, so they are both likely to be thrown out,” he continued. “So (Flames director of hockey administration) Mike Burke comes to me and I thought:” Both are gone, however. What should I do? “And he said,” Yes, we just have to keep you ready for both teams. If something happens, you have to go both ways. “

“So you sprint down from the press box, sprint to your car and grab your gear and pull it in. They wanted to make sure both boys were kicked out, and once we confirmed that, it’s like,” Yes , it’s time to get half dressed. “And then you wait and see if they need you. Because if someone goes down, you have to be there within five minutes. It goes pretty fast, so you only have to switch off a few devices to have the neighborhood. “

Colin Cooper is currently the emergency backup keeper at all Flames home games. When both the Flames ‘Cam Talbot and the Oilers’ Mike Smith were kicked out of a match for fighting, he suddenly became the backup goal for both teams. Photo courtesy of Colin Cooper.

Cooper, now instructor for Top Prospects Goaltending, is already close by.

During Smith’s stint with the flames, he left a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers early in December 2018, allowing the standby puck stop to adjust.

Cooper tied on his pads again after Dallas Stars wedding art Ben Bishop pulled something last March.

During the third period of Saturday, he was ready in case something happened to David Rittich or Mikko Koskinen.

Talbot and Smith, who had collected 38 penalty minutes between them, had already hit the showers after they were ejected.

“It’s a wild feeling because it’s starting to hit you -” I could be in this game if something goes wrong, “said Cooper.

Indeed, he was only one injury away from Connor McDavid’s teammate … or trying to prevent the Oilers superstar from completing a hat trick.

He was just one injury away from the face of Mark Giordano’s slacker … or was counting on Calgary’s captain to block a few for him.

The emergency backup keeper is never on the couch. In this case, Cooper watched the action in the video room of the Flames.

It seemed that all his loved ones, friends and acquaintances from long ago were also glued to Saturday’s coverage on Hockey Night in Canada.

“I put my phone away and ran outside to pack my things and by the time I got back in, I think I had about 30 text messages and a lot of Snaps, and my Instagram and Twitter were both blowing up,” said Cooper. “It was just,” Oh my god! “Because of the scenario, the hype, the game … everyone just loved it.

“I think I even saw a group of people say on Twitter:” What happens – does this man have to fight himself, is there still a goal fight? “It was so funny. When you’re there every game, it’s pretty cool to let something like that happen, with you almost having 15 minutes.

“You just try to enjoy the whole experience.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @WesGilbertson