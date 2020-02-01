Emergencies in force for parts of Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

AGASSIZ (NEWS 1130) – People in the Fraser Valley north of Agassiz are forced to leave their homes, while people evacuated on Vancouver Island have been safely relocated.

The state of emergency has been declared in the Kent district, the rural area around Agassiz.

Local officials say that heavy rainfall and winds have caused numerous landslides and local floods that have cut off a number of areas.

People living along Rockwell Drive, north of Harrison Hot Springs, are being relocated.

“Property owners and residents affected by the rinsing of the road and damaged water infrastructure and who have been contacted by the RCMP or Search and Rescue personnel must be evacuated immediately,” said a Kent district release.

“The public is advised to stay away from Rockwell Drive because of the unstable highway and the fast moving water on the road and ditches.”

Drinking water in the area has been cut off due to a water stop.

It is not clear how many people are being moved or how long they are being forced out of their homes.

“Security will be present along with the presence of the police to patrol homes,” the release concludes.

Meanwhile, a similar emergency situation remains in place for the Cowichan Valley, although the highway has been reopened and the evacuated people have been safely relocated. The Cowichan Valley Regional District says road closures and power outages continue.

“The threat of further flooding has decreased, the Cowichan Valley will remain in a local emergency until further notice. Flaggers can now be seen on different flooded roads to guide traffic around road closures, “a release said.

“The emergency shelter in the Cowichan Community Center will soon be closed, because almost all residents who used the center are now housed elsewhere.”