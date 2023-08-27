Emblaze One is Redefining SAAS Solutions

In the ever-changing world of SAAS solutions, many companies face problems both during and after their software development. They often end up spending a lot of money fixing these issues. Emblaze One Inc., under the guidance of Jas Mathur, noticed these problems. They particularly saw issues with making systems customizable, following GDPR rules, and handling the ups and downs of SAAS subscriptions. Emblaze One stands out because they have not only identified these problems but also come up with new solutions.

Issues Many Companies Encounter in SAAS Development:

Third-party Payment: It’s essential for SAAS platforms to have smooth financial operations. But, integrating with external payment systems often causes problems. GDPR-compliant Databases: Making sure databases follow GDPR rules for data security is a must. Zero-downtime Deployment: Users expect continuous service. So, stopping service during updates is a problem. Yet, achieving this is hard. Subscription Management: Overseeing user subscriptions from start to finish is complex. Customizable Systems: Creating a system that can be changed for specific client needs while staying strong and flexible is tough.

How Emblaze One Tackled These Problems: For SAAS companies, it’s challenging to have the right team that’s both skilled and experienced. When companies grow quickly, they sometimes don’t have the expert help they need. This can cost more, especially when big, established companies are the competitors.

Also, keeping good employees is important. But, often, good developers leave for better chances elsewhere. This affects the whole team and can slow down work.

Emblaze One does things differently. They put a lot of effort into training their team. By growing their own experts and keeping a culture of new ideas and high standards, they stay ahead of their competitors. With a strong team, they can keep projects going and offer great solutions all the time.

Get to Know Emblaze One Inc. Better:

Emblaze One was founded on February 13, 2012. It’s headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. The core team includes Jas Mathur, who serves as the CEO, Roman Ryzhov as the Development Team Lead, and key team members Arun Shourie and Moe Hayek.

What They Do: Emblaze ONE Inc. is known for making advanced SAAS solutions. They have won awards for their work and always focus on new ideas, working efficiently, and being sustainable. They don’t just develop; they also help many entrepreneurs and small businesses start and grow their online work using solid SAAS tools. Their team always uses the latest tech and ideas. Their CEO, Jas Mathur, believes in dreaming big and working hard, saying, “If you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it. Passion, Purpose, Focus & Commitment are what make us successful!”

To summarize their development services, they specialize in developing exceptional digital products and experiences tailored for brands, organizations, and agencies. Their expertise in E-commerce & Development is evident through their professional approach. In the e-commerce domain, they provide services ranging from B2B, B2C, and SaaS development to marketplaces, booking platforms, and third-party integration. Their comprehensive development services include Webflow, Shopify, and WordPress development, mobile app creation, and advanced interactions. Emblaze One ensures the highest quality through cross-browser and cross-device testing. Furthermore, they offer valuable insights with their DevOps and UX development consulting, ensuring optimized and user-friendly solutions for clients.