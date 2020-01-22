Elyounoussi injury update - Neil Lennon makes honest recognition

NEIL LENNON has delivered an important Mohamed Elyounoussi injury update and at the same time took the blame for his longer absence.

Moi just hit Celtic when a foot injury would put him in his tracks. The semi-final of the League Cup against Hibernian, with everything the player can do.

Neil Lennon took a big risk in the final and played Moi in the first half of the Hampden Glasgow Derby. In retrospect, this was the worst decision he could have made at the time. Moi did not play well and it only served to extend his time-out injured.

In the last throws of January, the player is now ready to return to the training field. Neil Lennon has acknowledged that he has driven the Norwegian back too quickly.

“He should be fit by the end of the month,” he said. “He’s on the grass and doing some fitness work. It was a long one for him after he came back a little early for the cup final.” Lennon told The National.

“He has a stress reaction on his foot and it flares up again after the cup final. It was not possible to settle down, but hopefully it will turn out well at the end of the month. “

Moi would go back to the Celtic team right now and add that killing instinct that we sometimes missed in the last third. Hopefully it will be ready in mid-February.