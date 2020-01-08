Loading...

In 1998, Elvis Presley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The long-awaited honor came 12 years after Presley was one of the first members to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. His connection to country music was evident from the start of his career, even if his only Grand Ole Opry’s performance on October 2, 1954 was reportedly followed by Opry’s director, Jim Denny, recommending that he resume his day job as a truck driver in Memphis.

Two weeks later, the 19-year-old who was signed to Sun Records will make his debut on the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport, performing “It’s All Right”, and a rocking cover of “Blue Moon of Kentucky” from bluegrass legend Bill Monroe. The two sides of Presley’s first release on Sun, recorded by Sam Phillips three months earlier. A local and regional sensation, the song was not traced nationally, but Presley’s live appearances, many of which included country numbers such as Hank Snow (with whom he toured for three weeks in mid-1955), began to attract national attention from zealous fans. Even an FBI intelligence officer notified in writing to FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover in May that Presley was “a definite danger to the security of the United States.”

As the supply of major labels increased, Presley continued his appearances in Louisiana Hayride and other live concerts, while returning to Memphis to record other sessions of Sun Records. On July 11, 1955, the same week, he made his debut in the country charts for the first time, with “Baby, Let’s Play House”, which reached the Top Five in the country, Elvis recorded three cuts: “Trying to Get to You “And the country ballad” I Forgot to Remember to Forget “, accompanied by the” Mystery Train “. While “Mystery Train” has become a hit of the Top 10 jukeboxes, “I Forgot …” has the distinction of becoming Presley’s first number one hit on one of the Billboard charts, surpassing this same table of country jukeboxes for five weeks and winning two weeks as the best-selling country record in stores in February 1956.

By that time, Presley, now signed with RCA, had become the biggest star on the planet, after recording the massive crossover hit “Heartbreak Hotel” during his very first session in Nashville, which took place on January 10. 1956, two days after his 21st birthday. Two months later, Presley made his last official appearance on the Louisiana Hayride, although on December 15, for a $ 2 ticket, fans could catch him during a benefit show for the YMCA of Shreveport.

In October 2017, Bear Family Records released a huge Louisiana Hayride performance set, which included 16 classic Presley performances. However, the above clip, recorded at Hayride on October 29, 1955, appeared in July 2017 as part of the RCA / Legacy A Boy From Tupelo ensemble, a complete collection of three discs from Presley’s 1953 recorded release. to 1955.

After “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” and “Heartbreak Hotel”, Presley would reach the top of the country’s charts nine more times, the last two of which would occur posthumously with “Way Down” in 1977 and the 1981 remix of 1968 Jerry Reed writes “Guitar Man”, who also featured Reed on guitar.