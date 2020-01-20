Elvis Merzlikins gains confidence in the hot phase of Blue Jackets - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

The “monster” that dozed in Elvis Merzlikins is now fully awake.

In fact, it’s raging and pounding in the NHL, looking for pucks that can be devoured and ghosts that can be crushed in the fold of the blue jackets. In other words, Elvis feels much more like him before being pushed into the lead role after Joonas Korpisalo’s knee injury on December 27th.

Merzlikins played a game against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening. He started ten games in a row and set an 8-2-0 record. He also had a tiny 1.51 goals-against-average, a blistering .955 percent save, and earned the first three losses of his NHL career in those games. The failures all came within the last four games.

“I talked to my best friend from Switzerland (on Friday) that I’m not that nervous anymore,” said Merzlikins on Saturday night at the Nationwide Arena after scoring 41 saves in a 5-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils. “I know my home, my network and my posts pretty well. And I just feel good. “

That’s quite a change from a few months ago when Korpisalo won the # 1 role and received an invitation to play All-Star before his injury. Merzlikins fought his way through the replacement role and went to 0: 4: 4 with an inflated 3.41 GAA and ice-cold 0.889 save percentage in his first 10 NHL appearances (eight starts).

The 25-year-old Latvian hadn’t come to the NHL for that. He left Lugano HC in Switzerland to join the Blue Jackets, knowing that after Sergei Bobrovsky’s departure as a free agent, he had a starter role. It was hard to swallow when it didn’t develop that way.

Merzlikins made a humble NHL debut in Pittsburgh on October 5, making all seven goals 2-7 against the Penguins. Late in the third game period on November 23 in Winnipeg this was a mistake which led directly to a winning goal.

Merzlikins whirled around as the “monster” dozed.

“The first start (to my career) that I had was really tough,” he said. “My mother, she always told me that you will always find something positive in the negative … but we all saw it. I played, I lost. I was … in my thoughts, I was crazy. “

He consulted his “mental trainer” in Europe, focused on it and took the opportunity to play even more when the time came. Before he shut down the Florida Panthers 4-1 on New Year’s Eve in Columbus – his first start after Korpisalo’s injury and first NHL victory – Merzlikins stopped using the media.

It was not well received by reporters who received statements from Jackets’ PR staff after the first two games, but Merzlikins explained its logic on Saturday night.

“I did a really good job at home with my mental coach,” he said. “So I asked (the media) to be left alone when it happened with the Korpi injury because I didn’t want anyone. I didn’t talk much to my mother and brother. I didn’t use my cell phone.

“I was really kind of selfish. I really deleted everyone except my girlfriend from my life. I wanted to concentrate because I understood … this is mine, it could be my last chance and I had to take it. “

It is now in full swing and the focus has shifted. Merzlikins is no longer obsessed with winning because he realizes that winning is just an attachment of the main course.

“I’m not happy and I don’t want to be happy with what I’m doing now,” said Merzlikins. “I just want to play hockey. I just want to have fun. I used to think: “I have to win, I have to win, I have to score.” Well, to be honest with you, I really don’t care. I just want to have fun on the ice and not be nervous – just follow the puck and get into the game and (have) fun, help my team. “

Bjorkstrand returns

Before the encounter with the Rangers, the blue jackets activated the striker Oliver Bjorkstrand (ribs / diagonal tear) from the injured reserve. You moved newcomer Kevin Stenlund to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League to make room for the squad.

Stenlund, 23, had four goals and two assists in 17 games for the Blue Jackets, which included him in the squad as a December 15 emergency call. Stenlund played a role in the power play of the jackets and mostly ran to the right in the third row.

Bjorkstrand was blazing hot from his injury, which took place on December 21 in Columbus during a cross check by defender Damon Severson. Before the injury, he had six goals and two assists in seven games, which is why he missed 13 games.

Bjorkstrand is the second top six striker Blue Jackets injured last week after Cam Atkinson returned from an ankle sprain on Thursday with a goal and a 2-3 victory over Carolina. Atkinson scored two goals against New Jersey on Saturday and one assist shot that Bjorkstrand will hopefully mimic.

