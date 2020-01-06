Loading...

Elton John’s fantasy biography Rocketman won two Golden Globes at the awards ceremony last night.

Taron Egerton, who plays John in the film, won the best performance award for an actor [motion picture – musical or comedy], while the only new track written for the film “I’ll Love Me Again” won the award for the best original song [Motion] received picture for John and longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin.

It is the only song in the film’s soundtrack that contains John’s voice. This includes the voice of Egerton, who sang the other numbers heard in the film.

John was delighted with Egerton, who had never been nominated for a globe. “I’m so honored,” said the actor off the stage. “This role changed my life. It was the best experience of my life. “

Rocketman was also nominated for the best feature film musical or comedy, but lost to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Egerton competed in his category against Eddie Murphy, Roman Griffin Davis, Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio; “I Will Love Again” was nominated alongside “Beautiful Ghosts” by Cats, “Into the Unknown” by Frozen 2, “Spirit” by The Lion King and “Stand Up” by Harriet.

Before the Golden Globes ceremony, John posted a picture of himself and Egerton and said he was happy that the actor had been nominated for both a Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. “He put his heart and soul into the role and played and sang brilliantly,” said John. “He showed boundless talent and courage and I’m so proud of him.”

John was recently featured on the Queen’s annual New Years List as a United Kingdom honorary mate and said he was “humiliated to be one of such esteemed companies”. A few days earlier, he had sent a Christmas message to his fans.

“Thank you for making 2019 probably the most successful year of my career,” he said. “First of all, you all supported the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour so well that it broke box office records everywhere – thanks. Rocketman came out in the spring and has received incredible reviews. And it worked incredibly well – thanks. I, my autobiography appeared in the fall and did an incredibly good job – thanks. Wow, I was blown away when I was 72.

“And if that wasn’t enough to question your own 2019 success, I was named the best male artist of all time in Billboard, which I can’t believe, thanks, Billboard. Impressive. And in the middle of the year I got from President Macron the Legion d’Honneur in Paris, the highest artistic award you can receive in France. I was blown away. “