Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo to perform at the 2020 Oscars

Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo will perform their nominated titles for the best original song at this year’s Oscars, the Academy announced on Thursday.

Idina Menzel with Aurora and Chrissy Metz are also booked for the Oscars 2020, broadcast live on February 9.

John will deliver his and me by Bernie Taupin “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman, while Newman – who is also nominated for best original music for his work on the history of marriage – will perform his song Toy Story 4 “I Can’t Let yourself be thrown away. ”

Also nominated for the best original song are “Stand Up” by Erivo by Harriet, “Into the Unknown” by Menzel by Frozen II and Diane Warren by Metz “Penny With You” by Breakthrough.

In addition, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain revealed that Questlove would make a “special appearance” at the awards ceremony and that Eímear Noone would become the very first conductor in a guest segment. at the Oscars.

“We are delighted to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will offer unique musical moments that you will only see at the Oscars,” Howell Taylor and Allain said in a statement. The producers added that they will announce additional talent in the coming weeks.

THIS JUST IN: @CynthiaErivo, @eltonofficial, @idinamenzel, @ChrissyMetz and @RandyNewman will perform live at #Oscars. With special appearances by @eimearnoone and @ questlove.https: //t.co/fHgSiuhrkY

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2020