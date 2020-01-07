Loading...

Elton John has pledged to donate $ 1 million to the relief fund for those affected by the Australian bush fire disaster.

The singer made the announcement Tuesday evening during a stopover in Sydney during his farewell tour. “We should all be impressed by the work of the firefighters,” he told the crowd. “There are people who have lost their lives trying to save houses; there are people who lost their lives and their homes. “

He continued: “And finally, there is the distress of the animals, a loss of their habitat which is frankly on a biblical scale and it is heartbreaking. Therefore, tonight, I will pledge $ 1 million to support the bushfires relief fund. The announcement earned him a standing ovation from the crowd.

BREAK: Elton John closed a concert in Sydney by pledging a million dollars for bushfire recovery efforts in Australia. # Australiafire #AustralianWildFires #AustraliaisBurning pic.twitter.com/5u44fF4lfz

– Tom Williams (@tom__williams) January 7, 2020

John concluded, “Like I said earlier, it’s a beautiful country and I love it so much here and seeing what’s going on here breaks my heart, so we have to come together.”

Almost 18 million acres of land were burned by the recent bush fires in Australia, which destroyed dozens of homes and, in some cases, entire cities; at least 24 people and over a billion animals have been killed. The disaster wiped out almost a third of the koala population in New South Wales, a loss the species may never recover from.

Other celebrities who have pledged to donate to the forest fire rescue effort include Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner and Pink. At least two models have even taken matters into their own hands, raising more than $ 500,000 for fundraising by selling NSFW photos online.