Elton John knew that Harry and Meghan had left the royal family before the queen

Sir Elton John knew about Megxit before the Queen, it said in a report on Sunday.

The superstar singer was a “rock” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they discussed their future in the royal family and spoke to the couple “every day” before announcing their plan to resign, an insider told The Mirror. Sir Elton was a close friend of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The Sussexes – who also had prominent confidants to Oprah Winfrey – told the singer about her Megxit plans before revealing them to Queen Elizabeth II.

“He’s an inspiration, an almost” motherly “figure,” a source told the paper about the couple’s close relationship with Sir Elton.

“They made their decision alone, but he’s a shoulder to lean on and listen to when they talked about their plans,” said the source, calling Sir Elton “constant support” for the couple.

A source near Elton told the newspaper that the star “was their rock.

“So, although he would never tell them what to do, he listened and supported all the time,” said the source.

A singer’s spokesman tried to emphasize that he had not influenced the couple’s decision to separate from his family.

“Elton supports the fact that Harry and Meghan are admirably in control of their own lives,” the spokesman told The Mirror.

“He cares deeply about her and her family and supports all decisions the couple makes, knowing that they will be made by them alone, without outside influence and with a view to their future happiness and well-being.”