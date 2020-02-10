Elton John, Bernie Taupin Win Academy Award for “Rocketman” number

Elton John has won Oscar gold for the second time in his career and won “Best Original Song” alongside Bernie Taupin for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic Rocketman.

During his acceptance speech, the iconic rocker thanked his old employee for the first time. “Thanks to Bernie, who has been constantly in my life. When I ruined it, when I was normal, he was there for me.” From there, John thanked the cast and crew of Rocketman, along with his distributor, Paramount Pictures. “This is a dream for us.”

John previously won an Academy Award in 1995 and took ‘Best Original Song’ to ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ from The Lion King. That tune was written alongside Tim Rice and not Taupin – John’s collaborator for most of his career as a recording provider. As such, this meant the first Oscar victory for Taupin.

“This is not bad,” the copywriter joked before continuing with his acceptance speech. “This is just a justification for 53 years just hammering and doing what we do.”

Prior to the win, John had entered the stage to perform his nominated work, through a rendition of “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

The Oscar triumph of the duo follows their victory in the Golden Globes earlier this year. Amazingly, that was the first prize the two had ever received together. “It’s the first time I’ve won a prize with him. Ever,” John commented during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. “We’ve never won a Grammy, we’ve never done anything except this and I’m so happy, very thank you very much.”

John has five Grammy but won none with Taupin, who has been nominated twice but has never won.

The victory of the Academy Awards is just the latest benchmark in a busy time for John. The legendary rocker is in the middle of his Farewell Yellowbrick Road tour, the final trek of his illustrious career. The tour, which started in 2018, is currently running until the end of 2020.

