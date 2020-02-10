Elton John and Randy Newman perform at the Oscars

Two legendary musicians came on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards, while Elton John and Randy Newman each performed exciting renditions of their nominated songs.

John – who previously won the “Best Original Song” Oscar in 1995 for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by The Lion King – played “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, a song written for his biopic, Rocketman. The iconic rocker, dressed in a purple tuxedo with a black lapel and glittering strass piping, was sitting behind a red piano while playing the melody. The stage was decked out for Sir Elton’s appearance, including an extra large replica of his iconic star sunglasses.

Although he was more subdued than John’s, Newman’s performance was equally impressive. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer bounced by the cheerful ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yway Away’, his song in the movie Toy Story 4. Newman is no stranger to the Oscar evening, for which he received 20 nominations from the year. He previously won “Best Original Song” for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. (2001) and “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 (2010).

Newman was nominated for two Academy Awards this year. In addition to “Best Original Song”, the celebrated musician was responsible for “Best Original Score” for his work on Marriage Story.

This year’s classic rock performances continue a recent trend for the Academy Awards. The esteemed award show opened in 2019 with a performance by Queen + Adam Lambert. The biopic Bohemian Rhapsody of the band would later earn four prizes. Eddie Vedder, Sting and Dave Grohl are among the other rockers who have decorated the Oscars for the past five years.

.