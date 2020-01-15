Elsie Fisher announces her own film prizes on Twitter

Does a 16-year-old have a better taste and discernment than the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences? The question certainly came to my mind after Elsie Fisher announced her very first film prizes in response to the division of nominations for this year.

Exclusive to Twitter, the Elsie Awards are a place for the Eighth grade actress to correct the mistakes she – and many others – saw with Academy nominations. There are acting nodes for it ParasiteStellar cast, the recording of coarse well-known films such as Goodbye, The lighthouseand The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and yes, several female directors have been appointed. Fisher has also added categories such as the best young artist, horror function and independent position.

Fisher plans to announce her winners on the evening of January 14, but only her nominations have produced some great responses. In response to the honor in the category of best young artists, U.S actress Shahadi Wright Joseph replied: “Humbled.” In the meantime, Olivia Wilde responded positively Smart booknods and wrote: “Come in Booksmart 2! “Enjoy the upcoming Elsie Awards while the Academy (hopefully) needs some time to look inside.