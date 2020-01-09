Elon Musk's mother Maye tells of an abusive marriage to ex-husband Errol

Loading...

Maye Musk – an anomaly in the modeling industry at the age of 71 – continues to overcome barriers in the world of beauty, but her personal life has rarely been perfect.

The author, who became a supermodel, reports in her new book “A woman makes a plan: advice for a life full of adventure, beauty and success”: “You make a plan in your book life, and then things go wrong. “

A life-changing moment for Maye happened almost 40 years ago when she divorced her then-husband Errol Musk.

“I married a person who was aggressive, and then he said that if we got married, he would change and he got worse,” she said.

Maye Musk’s ex-husband Errol MuskDenver Post on Getty Images

Maye married Errol, a South African engineer whom she met at high school in 1971, and the couple had three children.

The nutritionist said she often wanted to leave the relationship, but “couldn’t do anything because the law didn’t allow me to divorce.”

The divorce law, which legalized the dissolution of marriage in South Africa, only came into force on July 1, 1979.

This year Maye finally resigned from the marriage, which she describes as “physically and mentally abusive”.

“When my husband beat me up at a social event, my friends took me home to my mother and she didn’t know I was beaten up,” she told us. “I didn’t share it with her. I didn’t share it with my friends until they saw it in public, and he wasn’t allowed to hit me after that.”

The cover girl speaker model said she wished she would tell her loved ones earlier and advised other women in a similar situation “to go to your family and friends”.

“When you make a big change, it gets scary, but you can’t just stay in a bad situation,” she said. “You will usually be financially stricken and you know you can live off peanut butter sandwiches, so just go away and try to find happiness.”

When Maye finally got divorced, she found fulfillment in working as a single mother – according to an interview with CNBC in 2018, she even took up to five jobs at a time to raise her children.

Her finances improved when she got supermodel status at the age of 68 after becoming Covergirl’s oldest speaker model, but her love life hasn’t improved much.

Maye “pretty much gave up the dating game”.

“You don’t want to say you’re a failure, but I was pretty much a failure,” she said. “I would go out with a man who treated me badly, and I was very hurt and sad, and then I would have to part at some point, but I would still be very sad about it.”

Although she is single for several years, the Fashion Maven has “the best time ever”.

Maye MuskGetty Images

“I’m traveling around the world,” she said. “I think if someone wanted to go out with me they would hardly see me and they should be really funnier than my dog ​​and happier to see me than my dog ​​because my dog ​​is really happy to see me when I go after Go home. “

Her three children, Kimbal restaurant, filmmaker Tosca, and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk, were “never impressed” by their dates, but Maye admits, “You were right.”

The supermodel told us that she also kept her opinion about who her children were dating.

Elon, Maye, Kimbal and Tosca MuskGetty Images

Elon, 48, has been dating the 17-year-old Grimes since April 2018, and the eccentric singer hinted Wednesday that she may be pregnant with Maye’s 12th grandchild.

Maye said, “I don’t criticize because they say I have a bad record myself, so I’m not a real dating expert.”