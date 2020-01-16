Elon Musk will continue to own the PA Treasury Twitter account

Elon Musk has a new well-known Twitter hater, and for some bizarre reason he happens to be the official report from the Pennsylvania Treasury.

Extremely Online’s certified CEO has had his share of Twitter beef over the years. In the past, Musk was the instigator in online affairs, from naming a “pedo type” to the possible rip-off of unicorn artworks. No longer.

Confirmed @ PATreasury account started filing musk-flavored insults last August, but the dunks’ campaign started really seriously on Monday.

“What if we took something like a subway but made it incredibly expensive for cars and only cars and made sure it never worked?” – Elon Musk, a genius, “wrote the Treasury Department.

“What if we took something like a subway but made it incredibly expensive for cars and only cars and made sure it never works?” – Elon Musk, a genius.

– Pennsylvania Treasury Department. (@PATreasury) January 14, 2020

This message was quickly followed by another tweet that compared Musk to Mark Zuckerberg. Damn, that’s tough.

“One big difference between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is that Treasury has worked hard for years to gradually move Zuck not to become CEO and Chairman of the Board at the same time. Elon Musk has literally written such a bad tweet that he had to step down as Chairman” , it says in the Tuesday tweet.

A big difference between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is that the Treasury has worked hard for years to make progress, so that Zuck doesn’t become CEO and Chairman of the Board at the same time. and Elon Musk literally did such a bad tweet that he was forced to resign as chairman.

– Pennsylvania Treasury Department. (@PATreasury) January 14, 2020

If you are curious, the verified account that has repeated Musk is actually a Pennsylvania Treasury account. A July article in the Pittsburgh City Paper confirms that all of this is legitimate.

“We decided to create the account and make it kind of weird, but hopefully not too weird,” said one of the people behind the account to the newspaper.

Not for nothing, but the musk defenders are right that we are jealous, mainly because tweets that have the potential to cause irreparable professional damage are a type of our brand ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯.

– Pennsylvania Treasury Department. (@PATreasury) January 14, 2020

We emailed the Treasury Department to find out exactly what was going on, but unfortunately we didn’t get an answer at the time of printing. However, we received a direct message from the @ PATreasury account ourselves via Twitter.

“It’s not a specific thing about musk,” the answer says in part. “The real conversation is about investing in public infrastructure compared to a private company trying to do these things, wealth and income inequality, corporate power, etc. But Musk makes people think about these things.”

Basically, it’s trolling to stimulate public discourse.

“We are trying to involve our PA members in a conversation about the issues that matter to them,” the answer continued.

Which, clearly, why not?

SEE ALSO: Has Elon Musk finally … cracked?

And maybe, just maybe, it has the side effect of luring the CEO into another public Twitter feud. Because he definitely needs one of them.