Elon Musk teases Teslas and soon talks to pedestrians

Today we will (probably) hate things: Tesla “talks” to pedestrians.

On Friday, Tesla’s CEO and professionally demanding human Elon Musk tweeted a video that spiced up an upcoming Tesla role with external speakers and possibly artificial intelligence. Subtitle “Teslas will soon be talking to people if you want. That’s real”, the short clip shows a Model 3 driving past people and saying: “Well, don’t just stand there. Get in!”

An alarming thing to be sure if you didn’t know the driver?

Although Musk didn’t share much about the new feature, he promised consumers that it would be compatible with Tesla’s fart mode and anti-theft mode “Sentry”.

And of course your car can drive in the general direction

For sure!! This will cause some epic predator confusion

Depending on the level of customization and reliability of the user interface, this function is probably “not useful”. Talking to pedestrians without having the humanity to roll down the window seems like a recipe for disaster.

Given that the Tesla models 3 are already equipped with a speaker in the grill, this could lead to a practical and inexpensive addition to the vehicle. That would make traveling with me much easier.