Elon Musk: ‘Surprising CNN Nonetheless Exists,’ Rips Network on Ventilator Claim

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped CNN on Thursday right after the network relayed a message from California Gov. Gavin Newsom the billionaire never delivered the ventilators to hospitals in the state as promised.

CNN tweeted:

“3 weeks soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained he had attained far more than 1,000 ventilators to aid California hospitals managing people contaminated with the coronavirus, the governor’s workplace suggests none of the promised ventilators have been acquired by hospitals.”

An angered Musk took to Twitter to force back versus the assert.

“What I come across most surprising is that CNN nonetheless exists,” Musk tweeted. Then he asked Gov. Newsom to “be sure to resolve this misunderstanding.”

Then Musk tweeted out screenshots of what appear to be two e-mails from hospitals who been given the ventilators he sent, to demonstrate he delivered on his guarantee.

“These ventilators will be rapidly deployed in our clinic in anticipation of the coming wave of individuals who will be suffering from the most extreme results of COVID-19,” one particular clinic wrote. “Your reward gives us a combating chance.”

“They labored fantastic for the duration of testing today. We will put these to use tomorrow,” the Los Angeles County Division of Health and fitness Services sent Tesla in a March 27 text.

