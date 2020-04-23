Elon Musk said SpaceX’s internet service will be in about 6 months

Michael Kan

for

PCMag

2020-04-23 21:54:50 UTC

If everything goes according to plan, the public will have the opportunity to try out SpaceX’s satellite internet service in six months.

CEO Elon Musk mentioned the timetable in a Wednesday tweet. “Private beta starts at ~ 3 months, public beta starts at ~ 6 months, starting at high latitude,” he said. In another tweet, Musk said the German market qualified as high.

Posted by Starlink, the upcoming service promises to bring fast and affordable internet to any location in the world. This is particularly appealing for people living in remote areas or in unknown markets with few options for home broadband. Expect download speeds of up to 1Gbps with a latency of between 25 and 35 milliseconds, in line with ground-based services.

While satellite internet is nothing new, the SpaceX network is designed to achieve faster speeds by using low-altitude orbit (LEO) satellites. The plan is to fly them around the planet from a distance of 200 miles to 700 miles above the surface as they provide data between ground stations and internet users below.

To promote the service up and running, the company is gaining approval from regulators to launch nearly 40,000 satellites in the coming years. On Wednesday, the company successfully deployed another 60 Starlink satellites in space for a total of 420 currently in operation.

According to its website, SpaceX aims to launch broadband service for the US and Canada next year. Starlink is then scheduled to go global 2021. The cost has not been announced, but the company plans to provide customers with a Starlink terminal that you can easily place in your home.

