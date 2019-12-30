Elon Musk proves that there is no bad publicity

Loading...

It may be too cynical. Musk's attention skills can be accidental rather than premeditated. And in a world of experienced and polite tech bosses like Google's Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, one with a little rough edge keeps things interesting at least.

Still, it's hard to imagine that Tesla would receive the advertising and sales that inevitably follow, if it were to be entrusted to a leader in the ordinary auto industry. But a real Tony Stark who drives an armored truck and wants to turn us into cyborgs? Who would not want to buy him a car?

And yet, in 2019, Musk showed a different side. After years of selling a vision of a battery-powered revolution, Tesla is now on track to make it happen – and not just in the eco-conscious pockets of society but around the world.

In the first nine months of this year, Tesla sold some 255,500 cars, up from 154,500 at the same time a year earlier. Analysts expect it to reveal quarterly sales in excess of 100,000 for the first time when the company releases its fourth quarter figures next week. The figure is still a fraction of what its biggest competitors are selling, but unlike many of them, Tesla's numbers are going in the right direction.

The company is now rapidly increasing its production capacities. After an arduous process of building its first "gigafactory" in Nevada, it took less than a year to do the same in China, the largest market for electric vehicles in the world, and which will be crucial for the Tesla's future. The European gigafactory near Berlin would have a capacity of up to 750,000 cars per year.

The bear case for Tesla, however, has always had less to do with what the company does itself, but more to do with its rivals.

At first glance, one may wonder why a man as gifted as Musk manages to go from disaster to increasingly entertaining disaster – or, in fact, how he has the time.

The idea was that as soon as people started wanting electric cars, the major manufacturers would start taking them seriously and taking advantage of their much more advanced supply chains and dealer networks to eliminate the need for electric cars. Tesla advantage.

But while it is still early, it seems far from inevitable. Sales of the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron have been less than brilliant, and Mercedes recently delayed the American launch of its first electric vehicle.

Tesla's advance, on the other hand, seems to be paying off. The early production of its mass market model 3 was characterized by delays and widespread reports of below-normal manufacturing, but the company now seems to have put this behind it.

It is getting harder and harder to be cynical about the prospects of the business. Credit Suisse analysts, who are longtime skeptics, recently admitted that Tesla was way ahead of its rivals when it comes to battery technology. Earlier this month, stocks hit a record high and short sellers against the company have cleared in recent months, losing millions.

There are still questions about the future. The Space Age Cybertruck, a steel monster slated to go on sale in 2021, is unlikely to generate sales to match the attention it has received. Musk's claim that his cars will be fully autonomous at some point in the coming year, as long as they can act like robot taxis, is ambitious to say it kindly.

But while we can make fun of the antics of its CEO, his accomplishments with Tesla no longer seem to be in doubt.

