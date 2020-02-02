Elon Musk nailed by music during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend

MIAMI – Elon Musk was captivated by the music of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon at mega club LIV in Fontainebleau in Miami during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend.

On Saturday night the Tesla billionaire was seen solo in a sea of ​​partygoers – incognito pulled down with a black baseball hat – looking fixed and slightly waving at the music of Solomon (who played tunes like DJ D-Sol) as the packed place grooved around him.

Musk, 48, knows his music: the tech magnate expects a baby with Grimes, the experimental pop star. The party also included performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, Saweetie and DaBaby.

Paul McCartney arrived in a sharp black suit with wife Nancy Shevell as guests of Rande Gerber, whose Casamigos sponsored the bash.

Many events in Miami had a break for a tribute to Kobe Bryant: the Sports Illustrated party held a moment of silence and then announced that the owner of Authentic Brands Group would donate $ 100 per participant to Vanessa Bryant’s MambaOnThree fund, for a total of $ 300,000.

Dave Spencer’s bash and Mike Heller’s Talent Resources Sports and Undisputed Group also included Lil Jon, Scooter Braun, Wiz Khalifa, Jerry Rice, Aaron Judge and Saquon Barkley, as well as some NFL and NBA owners.

.