Elon Musk is approaching $ 500 million payday as Tesla's market value increases

A full payout for Musk, who is also the majority owner and CEO of the SpaceX rocket maker, would go above and beyond anything, according to Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy advisor who advised investors to decline the pay package offer at this time previously granted to US managers.

Musk receives neither a salary nor a cash bonus, only options based on Tesla’s market capitalization and milestones for growth.

“That’s exactly what Pay for Performance is,” said Ian Keas, senior director at Longnecker & Associates, a management compensation firm. “But is he the only person in this position who can act as CEO and deliver that value to shareholders? That’s the billion dollar question.”

This is the actual definition of the remuneration for performance.

Pay Advisor Ian Keas

Musk’s potential payout is compared to the $ 638 million that Snap founder Evan Spiegel received in 2017 after the company’s IPO for social networks. In 2018, Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger earned share grants of up to $ 149.6 million, including awards related to Disney’s purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox film and television goods.

Musk has made Tesla from a niche manufacturer with production problems to the world leader in electric vehicles with US and Chinese factories. So far, it has remained ahead of more established competitors such as BMW and Volkswagen.

Last week, Tesla’s market value reached nearly $ 89 billion, exceeding General Motors and Ford’s market value for the first time, driven by a surprising third quarter profit, progress in a new plant in China, and above-average results. expected deliveries in the fourth quarter.

However, many investors remain skeptical that Tesla can consistently generate profit, cash flow and growth. More Wall Street analysts rated Tesla “Sell” than “Buy”, and the company’s stock was one of the most truncated on Wall Street.

Tesla was valued at around $ 53 billion when shareholders approved the compensation package in January 2018 and faced a liquidity crisis, production delays, and increasing competition from competitors. It was considered extremely ambitious, as it implied that the company’s value could increase tenfold in 10 years.

Last year, Musk reached two operational milestones with sales of over $ 20 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $ 1.5 billion over four quarters. Tesla’s “adjusted” EBITDA does not include share-based payments that reached $ 617 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Musk currently owns around 34 million Tesla shares, which corresponds to 19 percent of the company. His compensation package would allow him to buy another 20.3 million shares if all of his options were vested.

When Tesla first launched Musk’s package in 2018, it was said that Musk could theoretically raise up to $ 55.8 billion if no new shares were issued. Tesla has since given shares to employees and sold $ 2.7 billion in shares and convertible bonds last year.

