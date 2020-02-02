Ellyse Perry’s two-pack Australia wins hard-fought India

Loading

The superstar all-rounder crippled India’s innings with three gates in an extremely nerve-wracking chase in Australia in a low-goal game.

The Australian thugs were made to work hard by the Indian gang of sly spinners before they passed the goal of 104 with seven balls.

It was a far cry from the full performance of the World Cup favorites, although the fierce competition offers the host country first-class gaming practice that goes into defending the title.

Their fighters fought in the two games. Perry and Ash Gardner were the only ones to hit double digits, while star opening player Alyssa Healy ended a quiet weekend with a single goal, missing a missed opportunity.

Australia’s bowling improved significantly overnight when Tayla Vlaeminck returned and spurred the attack even more.

India was fired by Smriti Mandhana with 35 of 23 balls and was well placed to start at the back end of the innings. The reintroduction of Perry to the attack in the 14th century proved that India was the superstar all-rounder, packing three gates into five balls.

Perry got excitingly close to her first five-slip move, but Annabel Sutherland had no chance after misjudging the ball flight.

Vlaeminck conquered three gates with an impressive homecoming after two months with a knee injury. Another positive sign was that the speedster accelerated the speed cannon to 120 km / h.

Vlaeminck, who resumed full training just two weeks ago, should benefit greatly from the trip.

Skipper Meg Lanning was eliminated from the game on Saturday due to a back injury, but is confident that she will return to double in Melbourne next weekend.

“The quick turnaround probably cost me today. I have a few days off until the next game, so I should be right,” said Lanning.

