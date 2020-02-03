Ellyse Perry says Australia will “growl”

“These games are twofold. It’s a habit to win and stick with it, but I also think you’re just trying to iron things out,” said Perry.

“[Against England] we had some good things in the field and we had some rusty things and [against India] the performances were much more sophisticated.

“I am really looking forward to the next games because when you get together initially there is always a little teething problem.

“This is the perfect opportunity to work on things, and you don’t want to peak early.

“It’s great to have this series, and up to that point I’m really confident that we [at the World Cup] will run well and hum.”

Australian Meg Lanning missed the match against India because of a back problem, but Perry said they had the depth to cover their skipper.

“We hit pretty deep. We have a lot of depth and everyone on their day is able to win the game,” said Perry.

“Meg has back pain. It’s something she’s done in the past few years. In the context of the series, it was a precaution that she sat down. She’ll be fine.”

