Ellyse Perry returns after an injury when Victoria plays against Western Australia at the WNCL

Loading...

Elyse Villani put the home team in an outstanding position after the throw from WA. The opener ran with 99 runs from 127 balls.

Loading

Victoria went on to announce 7-259 of her 50 overs.

In response, WA skipper Chloe Piparo scored top marks for visitors with 60 of 76 balls, but her departure at 3-103 in the 23rd triggered a moderate-order breakdown.

Annabel Sutherland (3: 21 of eight overs) and Georgia Wareham (3: 30 of 9: 5) were the favorites when WA was fired in the 41st over for 142.

Perry has not played a game since her WBBL season with the Sydney Sixers in November.

She confirmed on Monday that she would feel fully fit after careful rehabilitation, although the number of overs that she threw back when she returned would be limited.

Perry hit fourth and made 24 runs with 32 balls, including three fours before Piparo caught Nicole Bolton bowling.

On her return from a mental health break, Victorian opening player Sophie Molineux impressed with 47 runs in an opening partnership of 101 runs with Villani.

She also took 2-22 out of seven overs.