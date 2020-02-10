Ellyse Perry, David Warner, gave Australian cricket the highest honor

An emotional David Warner has made an impressive return to international cricket by winning his third Allan Border medal and completing a single poll ahead of Steve Smith.

The two were not allowed to represent Australia for a year after the sandpaper scandal in 2018 and did not return to the national team until June.

Warner (194) defeated Smith (193) at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium thanks to outstanding performances at the World Cup and Australian home summer.

Last year’s medalist Pat Cummins (185) finished 12 months in all formats to round out the top 3.

The always lovable @EllysePerry receives her third Belinda Clark Award.

Well played, Pez! Aus # From Cricket Award | @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/6kZVJ53dxr

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

A dominant Ashes series helped the all-rounder of women, Ellyse Perry, to her third Belinda Clark Award with 161 votes in front of Alyssa Healy (153), last year’s winner, and Jess Jonassen (89).

“It’s a big surprise and I’m going to enjoy it. It was a very special time to be there,” said Perry.

However, the focus was on the left-handed opening batsman Warner, who made a remarkable comeback.

David Warner since returning to international cricket:

881 test runs @ 55.06

793 ODI is executed @ 72.09

287 T20I runs on 287 pic.twitter.com/hWq1wuvGCJ

– Wisden (@WisdenCricket), February 10, 2020

Warner’s triumph goes hand in hand with his medals in 2016 and 2017. The three wins brought him into rare company, only one behind the four-time winners Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

He got emotional when he gave his acceptance speech, especially when it came to mentioning his family and his wife Candice.

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand here and receive the award … (and) see the rest of the other guys so well,” said Warner.

“I was really hungry and the determination to come back and put my foot forward … having such a summer really put a smile on my face.”

A great festival of Australian cricket!

Here the night is unfolded and all award winners Aus # AusCricketAwards https://t.co/7kBjh2QfQ7

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

Warner also received the Twenty20 international award, while Marnus Labuschange was rewarded for his impressive consistency since the Ashes Lords game as the first test player of the year.

Limited Overs captain Aaron Finch (38 votes) landed in front of ax batsman Usman Khawaja (33) for ODI player of the year.

Warner’s success concludes a significant repayment story: The aggressive opening batsman at Cricket Australia is no longer allowed to take the lead after the ball manipulation saga in Cape Town.

The 33-year-old looted bowling attacks during the World Cup and ended the tournament with 647 runs with an average of 71.88. A run behind Indian starter Rohit Sharma was the tournament’s top scorer.

Warner struggled to keep the ashes alive before he made up for it with a dominant home summer underlined by a 335 record against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

Smith was the opposite as he was untouchable with 774 runs from just four tests against England, but remained below his absolute best on return to the Australian coast and did not achieve a century in five tests.

For other awards, former Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has chosen the men’s home player of the year, and Wes Agar has picked up the young Bradman cricketer.

aap