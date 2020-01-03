Ellis Family Foundation donates $ 1 million to support UW engineering scholarships

Loading...

Brittani Wert, Oil City

CASPER, Wyo – The Ellis Family Foundation has donated $ 1 million to the University of Wyoming to support students seeking engineering degrees.

A state matching fund in Wyoming is doubling the amount spent on the new F.E. "Tut" grant and vice president V. Diane Ellis, according to UW.

"The Wyoming Legislature created a $ 2.5 million matching fund program in March 2019 to support the President's Endowment Scholarship Program," said the university. "Donations from donors of a minimum of $ 50,000 were doubled to create named endowments, and donors were able to direct funding to support students in their areas of interest, such as curriculum, geographic location or other demographic criteria. "

The article continues below …

The new gift is not the first of the foundation.

"In addition to the President's Research Fellowship, the Ellis Family Foundation previously created the FE" Tut "Research Fellowship and the Diane Ellis Family Foundation at the College of Engineering and Applied Science, an award that has supported generations of future petroleum engineers, "says UW. .

A spokesperson for the Ellis Family Foundation said education was important to the foundation's namesakes.

"Education has allowed Tut and Diane Ellis to see the world," says Valerie Jochen of the Ellis Family Foundation. "But no matter where they wandered, Wyoming has always been home. Passing it on is an honor. »»

UW says funding from the scholarship will help with recruitment.

"The Ellis Family Foundation's endowment will have an extremely positive impact, far beyond what I think we can imagine at the moment," said Cameron Wright, Acting Dean and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. "Although UW is a top-notch school for its affordability and value, there is still a great need for financial assistance to pursue higher education."

"Our future students, who might not otherwise have had the chance to go to university, will be able to use this incredibly generous gift and repay the world by ten by solving the most important challenges of the engineering community." "

Other new fellowship opportunities have been created as part of the President's fellowship program, says UW. These include:

The Ann Pickard and Dan Smith Research Fellowship for First Generation Students is a scholarship for first-generation Wyoming residents of the highest caliber

The President Kemmerer's Endowment Scholarship is for students in the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Program of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

The Stark Family Endowment Scholarship, established by Doug and Deniz Stark, supports students transferred to UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

"A total of 22 gifts have captured almost all of the state's $ 2.5 million matching fund, which is expected to be reached in full soon," adds UW. "Other areas supported by the President's endowment scholarships include community college transfer students; Native American students; engineering students; and business, education, engineering, environment and natural resources, ecosystem science and management, biology molecular, zoology, physiology, ecology, chemistry and physics. "

"There are still opportunities to create a President's Endowment Scholarship Fund which can be funded through the state's matching fund program. Call the UW Foundation at (307) 766-6300 or visit www.uwyo.edu/foundation/presidents-endowed-scholarship for more information. "