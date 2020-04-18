Elliott Smith plays songs from Figure 8 on “Jon Brion Show”: Watch

Almost all singer-songwriters who achieve any success by themselves ultimately come up against the same question: keep things in reserve, or evolve, trying a more luxuriant sound palette? Some who take the latter route stumble, but Elliott Smith has skyrocketed. Figure 8 – the last album he released in his lifetime, released 20 years ago, April 18, 2000 – shows how the rich but tasteful sets he created with co-producers Tom Rothrock and Rob Schnapf only highlight the beauty of his Songs.

But Smith’s idea as an indie folk bard dragged on. Even after boldly embracing a vibrant sound with strings and horns on the 1998 XO, and taking a one-man approach on parts of his previous LPs, he still had to defend his own versatility.

“I find it frustrating that no matter how many times I tear off my badge, some journalists keep slapping it on me like the only thing I ever did was play acoustic music,” Smith told Rolling. Stone in 2000, “even if the last two discs I made basically emulated a band.”

Really, however, there is no wrong way to hear an Elliott Smith song, so it’s exciting to get a taste of the Figure 8 material and XO in its most basic state, as in the clip above. He’s a pilot for The Jon Brion Show, a variety program hosted by Brion – a composer and producer whose huge resume includes work with everyone from Fiona Apple to Kanye West, Katy Perry and Frank Ocean – and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The episode is essentially an intimate mini-concert from Smith to Figure 8: Him, Brion and the famous jazz pianist Brad Mehldau move casually in a studio decorated with Christmas lights, moving between various instruments and performing absurdly interpretations beautiful songs from Smith like Figure 8 “Everything means nothing to me and ‘happiness’, and ‘Bottle Up and Explode’ and ‘Independence Day’ from XO, as well as a handful of covers.

At one point (around 4:20 p.m.) Smith leans toward Brion and whispers something, apparently about a mistake he made in the previous song. Brion admits he didn’t play it perfectly either. “I don’t think it’s important not to make mistakes,” said Smith, shrugging. “It’s not just the problem.”

Overall, the pilot is a charming portrait of a brilliant singer-songwriter casually exploring his catalog, free for the moment from the pressure of labels or outside expectations.

When asked by Rolling Stone if he ever got tired of his music being described as “depressing”, he gave a generally simple but elegant answer, which seemed to sum up the frequency with which words can fail when it’s about defining your art or that of someone else:

“Yes, it’s a superficial label. Everyone gets a label,” said Smith. “If you listen to a Velvet Underground album, you don’t think” Godfathers of Punk “. You just think,” Hey, c is cool. It sounds good. “The tags are there to help try to sell something by giving it a name that will stay in someone’s memory, but it doesn’t describe it. So “depressing” is not a word I would use to describe my music, but there is sadness – there must be some, for happiness to be important. “