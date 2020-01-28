Ellie Kemper is a morning person.

This may not surprise fans of the ever cheeky actress, because she is known for her bubbly personality, who was present even on a cold morning in New York City.

Ellie Kemper for TropicanaTropicana

“We’re celebrating moments of brightness that I’m a huge fan of because I believe everyone can use more brightness in their lives,” the actress recently said in a Tropicana popup. “I lived in New York for about 15 years and never saw Manhattanhenge! It was a magical moment for me personally because it is really impressive to see that four or five minutes of sun are perfectly aligned with the 41st, and it was a nice, communal thing to celebrate! “

Kemper, 39, is the mother of two sons – James, 3, and Matthew, 5 months – which means that their morning can be a bit “messy”.

“I know that there are two young children and it won’t stay that way forever,” said the star of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, “but yes, the mornings are chaotic and can be chaotic. And I won’t lie to you , they can be stressful. “

How does the funny lady deal with it? For Kemper, it’s about finding a little “I” time

“The way I get through this morning steals a moment for me. Just sip a cup of coffee and leave my brain empty for a minute, but kids are fun too! So they’ll say something and it’ll just change everything, thank God! “