“Grey’s Anatomy” fans have raved since Justin Chambers confirmed his exit from ABC’s medical drama. Many remain confident that Alex Karev will not be killed by the series. The co-star and series manager Ellen Pompeo told the fans how much she will miss working with her 15-year-old screen partner in a tweet that she sent out on Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old actress retweeted a Vanity Fair tweet titled “#GreysAnatomy is on the verge of losing”, “Grey’s Anatomy won’t be the same without Alex Karev.”

Chambers and Pompeo are two of four remaining original actors, in addition to Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickins Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber.

Justin announced his departure on Friday with the following statement: “There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that have shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to deadline. “However, for some time now I have hoped to diversify my acting and career choices. And when I turned 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time. “

