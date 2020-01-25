Ellen Pompeo reacts after the departure of Justin Chambers 'Sudden' Grey's

On Friday, January 10, it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy veteran Justin Chambers, who is Dr. Alex Karev played, the show would leave after 16 seasons. One day after the news broke out, his costar Ellen Pompeo addressed his departure on Twitter in a few words.

Vanity Fair tweeted about the story, which stated: “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of the biggest losses to date”, and the Pompeo could no longer agree with their message.

“Truer words were never spoken,” the 50-year-old actress replied, including a broken heart emoji.

The last episode of Chambers about Grey’s anatomy was broadcast on November 14, 2019.

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a released statement to PEOPLE. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

He continued: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present, and of course the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

Unfortunately for Grey’s Anatomy fans, Chambers doesn’t get a good episode because his last episode was already broadcast and his character was absent in the mid-season finale – the reason was that he took care of his sick mother.

Chambers and Pompeo ended their time as costars with a bang in his last episode. Alex stood up for Meredith Gray (Pompeo) when she faced the medical board to determine whether or not to restore her medical license after an insurance fraud scandal.

In Alex’s final frames, he was among his friends and colleagues when Meredith’s lawyer revealed that his efforts had worked – and that her medical license had been restored.

Grey’s Anatomy midseason premiere will be broadcast on January 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.