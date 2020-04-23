Ellen Pompeo criticized Harvey Weinstein in an interview in 2018

Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has received a call for comments about Harvey Weinstein in an July 2018 interview.

In a video released by Oxford Union Q&A, Pompeo said it “takes two Tango men” in terms of sexual assault and harassment and added that women must be “responsible for the marks we removed.” , for those messages. We’re putting in the way we think of ourselves. “The video sparked a heated Twitter storm, where users called him a” blaming “and” offensive “words. body. “

ellen pompeo actually said “not to torture victims” and then it’s okay to be here and listen to me blaming the victims for a minute wtf pic.twitter.com/xU6kPAOXdf

– sheena (@ sheenar1382) April 22, 2020

In a short excerpt from Pompeo 2018 Oxford Union interviewed Pompeo, Pompeo was talking about the #MeToo program but it seems to suggest that those involved with Weinstein are to blame for their injuries. He said, “I think we have some responsibility, not everything.” “That’s not to blame the victim, that’s just to say – I went into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I was at the table, and I had two and a half hours. He never said anything bad to me, he never had any physical progress on me. ”

Assumptions: Ellen Pompeo describes the ‘deadly’ Grey’s Anatomy atmosphere

PLEASE NOTE: Ellen Pompeo made the call to a newspaper in an interview between the camera

Pompeo made it clear that he was “not in the room alone” with Weinstein, and that “a representative sent him there” for a midday meeting. “I won’t go into the room at night. But I did nothing wrong. Now that it has, I would have taken the glass and discarded it on the side of the face, ”says Grey’s Anatomy star. “So I say, it’s all we want to accept in what we respect, and what are we going to tolerate, what are we going to believe we would like to see, and how can we be seen? look, and welcome us? How bad do we want to get into the business? ”

Pompeo (right) with her colleague Grey's Anatomy Sandra Oh. Thanks Hollywood bigwig Harvey Weinstein. Photo: AP

In an interview, Pompeo said that “we all have a responsibility for ourselves” and said he did not love “the actions he was involved with.” The actor said that “as women, we are pursuing a man,” and concluded, “There will be a balance there. But I think we carry some responsibility. ”

Pompeo spoke about the controversy today, declaring that the words were ‘not included’ and that the word ‘too serious to speak of on a platform like this.’

Hey ladies sorry if the youtube video is annoying !! What is being said here is not as important or as speaking on the platform as these … victims who are abused or attacked should seek guidance from a therapist. .. this is not a healthy place for a serious topic. https://t.co/SLsgtKuIoN

– Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

The star’s response came after being heavily criticized for the 2019 issue. One person who lost the video said that “the f ** k thing is not good enough for Ellen Pompeo.” “What is the saying that it’s not a victim to blame and say ‘it takes two in tango.’ Tango like an assault ?! ” tweeted someone else. Actress Kelechi Okafor added, “Every year Ellen Pompeo makes it seem like I never watch the Gray End.

I would not recommend anyone to join in a cancellation session unless I am honored by Ellen Pompeo. It B takeR two pairs in tango and SEXUAL ASSAULT. And you have nothing to do with being in that position until you are one. So, say what you could have done.

– Sjaan 🕸 (@MissToastie) April 23, 2020

If you’re interested, full-time Q&A is available on YouTube.

This story appeared in Decider and is published here with permission.

