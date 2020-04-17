Ellen Interviews California Governor Gavin Newsom About COVID-19 Response

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his lauded response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom was one of the first American governors to order local shelter rules and promote state-wide social distancing, and since then has been praised for taking early action to stop the spread of the virus.

When asked if he was having trouble issuing quarantine orders so early, Newsom acknowledged that it was difficult to deal with the crisis when no one knew how the public would react to a change of style such a sudden and drastic life – not to mention a tanking economy.

“Certainly people thought it was too much, too early, too fast,” he said. “But I think in the end it helped move our efforts forward, as I said, to curve this curve. And what I mean by that is nothing more than that: we had models showing the massive increase in the total number of infections. But because 40 million Californians take these guidelines very seriously – stay home and practice social distancing, physical distancing, when they are doing their essential work or go to the grocery store or get medical supplies – we have significantly impacted this curve and we have put ourselves in a position where even today, I was able to set up a framework to start the process of thinking about a stay-at-home withdrawal strategy. ”

Later in the show, OneRepublic performed a remote performance of their song “Better Days”, from their upcoming album Human, in their home studio.