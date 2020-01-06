Ellen DeGeneres's speech on the Golden Globes Video 2020

Loading...

Ellen DeGeneres was guest of honor at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The 61-year-old comedian and television host received the Carol Burnett Prize for her outstanding contributions to on-screen or off-screen television, making her the second person to ever receive the award alongside Burnett herself. Kate McKinnon presented the prize to her and offered an emotional tribute in which she explained how DeGeneres personally influenced her and paved the way for her and other LGBTQ + stars.

She started with a list of all the things that DeGeneres has given her over the years, including “a road map or a way to be funny, based on an expression of joy,” “a desire to bring everyone together by laughing at the things we have in common, “and” a sense of self. She closed her speech by thanking DeGeneres and adding: “Thank you Ellen for trying, a chance for a good life.”

“The only thing I ever wanted to do is make people feel good and smile.”

Of course DeGeneres had a few jokes in her sleeve when she came on stage, but then she got serious and talked about most of being on television. “Television inspired and influenced everything I am today. The only thing I ever wanted to do is make people feel good and smile,” she said. “There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I have made their day better with my show or that I have helped them to come into their lives through an illness or a difficult time. But the real power of television is not for me the people who watch my show, but the people who watch my show and then they are inspired to go out and do the same in their own lives. “Look forward at the powerful speeches of McKinnon and DeGeneres.