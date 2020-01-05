Ellen DeGeneres thanks 'Husband Mark' at Golden Globes 2020

Loading...

Say Ellen, we thought you were married to Portia de Rossi. Who is mark

During her acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2020, an overjoyed Ellen DeGeneres [61] forged conventional speeches of this kind by thanking her “husband Mark” and some children at home.

Many viewers used social media to register their confusion. Of course, DeGeneres has been married to 46-year-old actress de Rossi for eleven years – and she owns several houses together – and she just made fun of the award ceremony, at which heterosexual winners thank the families, without whom they wouldn’t have achieved their showbiz -Services.

“Of course you all know me, or you wouldn’t have laughed at it,” said DeGeneres, paying homage to her comedic inspiration Burnett, which she saw on television on Saturday night.

“I felt like I knew her – she never let us down,” said the three-time Golden Globe nominee about Burnett. “I always felt like she was talking to me.”

The Carol Burnett Award was introduced during the ceremony in 2019. His namesake received the opening award. The award is selected by the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and is considered the TV equivalent of the organization’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for Outstanding Film Performance.

“From her sitcoms to getting up to daily television, she is a pioneer who has been captivating audiences for almost 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit,” HFPA President Lorenzo Soria told Variety of DeGeneres. “In addition to her television success, she is an advocate and philanthropist who gives her voice to those who do not have it and spreads the friendliness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her success at this year’s ceremony.”

However, it wasn’t all jokes. DeGeneres – a dedicated animal advocate – made her acceptance speech with the serious remark: “Australia, I love you. My heart goes out to everyone who suffers in Australia, all the animals we have lost. “