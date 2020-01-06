Ellen DeGeneres Praises Carol Burnett in Moving Golden Globes Speech

Loading...

Ellen DeGeneres praised Carol Burnett’s “bigger than life” presence while accepting an award named after comedy icon at the Golden Globes 2020.

“I felt like I knew her,” said DeGeneres during her speech for the Carol Burnett award. “I felt like she was showing us who she was every week. She was larger than life. We counted on her to make us feel good and she gave birth every week. She never let us down in the sketches she made. ”

the Ellen The moderator ended this part of her speech with a punchline that made us laugh. “When [Burnett] did the Q&A with the audience, it was just authentic and personal,” she said. “I always felt like she was talking to me. At the end of the show, every time she pulled her ear, I knew she said, “I’m fine – I’m gay too.”

DeGeneres, who received a poignant introduction from SNL star Kate McKinnon, slipped in a few other excellent jokes. “It is a prestigious award, and what I love most is that I knew I would win,” she said, later joking about her nonexistent husband, “Mark”.

“Mark, you’re my rock,” she snapped. “Thank you for supporting me on this crazy journey. I know it wasn’t easy for you or the kids – Rupert and Fiona, go to bed. It’s funny because they’re at university now. “

She ended the speech on a more sincere note on her comic aspirations. “All I have always wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh, and there is no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I have improved their day with my show, “she said. “Or that I helped them through an illness or a difficult time in their lives. But the real power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that people watch my show and then they are inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives: they make people laugh or be nice or help people who are less fortunate than them. It is the power of television, and I am so grateful to be part of it. ”