Ellen Barkin goes to diva in Harvey Weinstein's trial

Ellen Barkin’s diva behavior was fully seen on Thursday as she tried to make her way into the courtroom for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Manhattan.

The “Switch” star was overheard and complained to court officials that they should not enter the courtroom in front of press representatives – and then tried to get a seat in the front row.

“Don’t tell me what to do. I’m not your mother,” she hissed at a reporter who assured the actress that she would come in.

Like dozens of others, the 65-year-old Barkin had to wait a long time to get to the Manhattan Supreme Court on the second day of the Weinstein trial.

She was then directed to sit in the back row of the courtroom with other members of the public. The first two lines are reserved for prosecutors.

At some point the dark star threw a photographer down the hall of the courthouse.

In the early morning, Barkin tweeted her support for soprano Annabella Sciorra, one of three women Weinstein has been charged with sexual assault.

Sciorra, who claims Weinstein raped her in 1993 or 1994, is expected to testify against the disgraced film mogul.

Harvey Weinstein on trial on January 23

“All my strength My whole heart I give you all my strength, dear friend and warrior … # AnnabellaSciorra I love you. “The truth will come out” #MeTooTooManyTimes, “Barkin wrote.

Barkin previously accused Weinstein of verbal abuse and said he called her a “c-t” and “c-t” bitch while shooting “Into the West” that he produced.

“The impact is real,” said 2017 Emmy and Tony winner Ronan Farrow. “I was afraid that Harvey would make it impossible to go back to work with his tentacles.”