Elkins tried to annex multiple parcels

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 1:29 pm EST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 1::58 pm EST

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins is currently trying to annex several properties.

According to officials from the city of Elkins, three parcels of land and part of U.S. Rt. 219 were recommended by Elkins’ Committee on Economic Growth and Development as beneficial locations for the city for annexation.

After the city accepted these locations as annexation areas, the city council must now complete the formal application documents and forward them to the Randolph County Commission, officials said. Once the documents have been received, the annexation will be available to the public hearing at a Commission meeting.

After hearing a public opinion, the county commission will vote whether or not the annexation is beneficial and of best interest to the county, officials said. A majority of two thirds of the commissioners is required to be officially accepted.