ELKHART, Ind. — A new brand from Elkhart County was announced at “The Big Event” on Wednesday at the Lerner Theater.

Well done is the new brand.

Executives of the Vibrant Communities organization hope that the brand will revive, which makes Elkhart County a great place to live, work and invest.

“We were moving to make sure everyone loved Elkhart County,” said Suzie Weirick, co-chair of Vibrant Communities. “This new brand is a way of bringing us together, reinventing ourselves, and reinventing ourselves in ways we didn’t specifically say, but always knew.”

Weirick said that they want to remind people that if they get a new job, open a store, or just go out for dinner, they don’t have to look far.

Peter Kageyama, keynote speaker and author of “The Big Event” For the love of cities, is encouraging to take a step back and love your city.

“I appreciate the great local restaurants, the great entrepreneurs, the local brewery bars, the local retailers, and things you can’t find anywhere else,” said Kageyama. “There is nothing wrong with chain restaurants. But nobody ever came to a place and was, as you know, that I loved Elkhart because of this great chain restaurant. No, we go there because we had a great experience in one place to have. “